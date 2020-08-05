FUTA Student Suspended Indefinitely By School's Management For Hacking Premium Times' Website

Emmanuel Afolabi, a student of the Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State, has been suspended indefinitely by the institution's management for hacking into the website of online newspaper, Premium Times.

Emmanuel in February 2020 attacked the news website using IT infrastructure of the university.

His suspension was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the university's Deputy Director, Corporate Communication, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo.

The statement reads, "The university received a complaint from Premium Times about an attack on its website between 28th and 29th February 2020 through a concerted vulnerability scanning by a person using IT infrastructure of the university.

"Following the complaint the university management initiated an investigation and it was discovered that Emmanuel carried out the alleged act of misconduct using the log in credentials of two members of staff, without authorization, to perpetrate the act.

"In the extant students handbook of Information, your action is a misconduct to abuse the use of university IT infrastructure.

"While still putting in place an arrangement to give you an opportunity to explain yourself, you are hereby placed on an indefinite suspension retroactively from 18th March, 2020.

"In effect Emmanuel should not be found anywhere in or near the precincts of the federal university throughout the period of his indefinite suspension.

"The university deplores such behavior and reiterates that it will continue to visit such aberrant act with the full weight of the rules and regulations governing students behavior and conduct off and on the campus.

"For the avoidance of doubt only students who are worthy in learning and character can lay claim to and be addressed as FUTA students".