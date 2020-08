In a bid to make life easier for residents, the Lagos State Government has cancelled the 2018 land use charge and reverted to pre-2018 land use charges.

This was announced by the government at a briefing by Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, on Wednesday.

The government also waived penalties for land use charge from 2017 to 2019, which according to the commissioner translates to a loss of revenue amounting to N5.6bn.