RevolutionNow: Buhari Government Has Turned Nigeria Into A Police State —NCFront

A new political movement, NCFront, has said that Nigeria under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had degenerated into a full blown police state.

The group said this on Wednesday in a statement by its Head of Public Affairs, Dr Tanko Yunusa, while condemning the attack on harmless Nigerians, who participated in the RevolutionNow protests across the country.

The statement reads, "For these reasons, those forcefully taken into custody by security agents today deserve unreserved apology and compensation for abuse of their constitutional and fundamental human rights of free speech, association and movement apart from also deserving immediate release from illegal detention.

"NCFront is constituting a shadow government to proffer credible alternative positions and programme to self serving governance presently being dished out to Nigerians by the ruling government, said it is not surprised that the Buhari administration has finally degenerated into a full blown police state by its undemocratic and anti people's panicky measures."



The group vowed to form the next government in Nigeria by mobilising citizens for a massive electoral revolution in the country.