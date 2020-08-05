RevolutionNow: DSS Arrests Mandate, Six Others In Osun State

One of the leaders of the #RevolutionNow Movement in Osun State, Olawale Bakare popularly known as Mandate, has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services in Osogbo, the state capital, during a protest to demand improved governance from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Apart from Mandate, six others were also arrested around Olaiya area of Osogbo by the security agents.

Video of Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS, Arrest Peaceful #RevolutionNow Protester In Osun Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS, Arrest Peaceful #RevolutionNow Protester In Osun WATCH VIDEO: Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS, Arrest Peaceful #RevolutionNow Protester In Osun

Protesters armed with placards had converged at the chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in the area to address newsmen when policemen arrived.

While that went on, DSS operatives swooped on the protesters and arrested seven of them.

Mandate was also arrested by the DSS on August 5, 2019 during the maiden edition of the #RevolutionNow protest.

He was kept in detention from that period until December when he was released on bail.

He is still standing trial together with Convener of the movement, Omoyele Sowore, on frivolous charges brought against them by the Nigerian Government.