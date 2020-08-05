Secondary Schools Resume In Ondo As Students, Teachers Narrate Lockdown Experience

Academic activities have resumed in all secondary schools across Ondo State after the government issued a directive for the reopening.

The schools were reopened for graduating students to prepare for their external examinations scheduled for this month.

Our correspondent, who visited few secondary schools in the state capital, Akure, observed that both teachers and students maintained safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The schools also provided hand washing buckets with soap and water in strategic places within their school compounds.

At Oyemekun Grammar School, students were seen wearing face masks and washing their hands with soap and water before being allowed into the school premises.

The school teachers were also seen using infrared thermometers with the help of security guards to scan students before they are allowed into their various classrooms.

It was a similar scenario at Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School around the Alagbaka axis of Akure as teaching and learning activities resumed at the place.

The female students were seated some distance away from each other in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

At Aquinas College and Model Secondary Schools, the students expressed happiness to be back in the classroom.

A female student of the school, Lola Akingbolu, while sharing her experience said, "I see the lockdown as a long holiday period for me. My friends and I had a nice time because we attended private lessons which were arranged for us by our parents.

"It was all about reading books during my stay at home but I am happy that we have resumed for the classes ahead of our WAEC and NECO and it will help me in terms of preparation."

Many management staff of schools visited, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said they were ready to ensure the safety of students as they prepare for WAEC exams.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Government has threatened to temporarily close down any secondary school that fails to adhere to the rules guiding the resumption of academic activities in the state.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr Akin Asaniyan, said some schools were yet to fully comply with the guidelines for resumption.

He noted that the state's monitoring team would be going round the state to close down schools that fail to comply with the government’s directives.