Action Democratic Party Condemns Crackdown On #RevolutionNow Protesters

The harassment and dehumanisation of protesters by the Nigerian security agents during today's #RevolutionNow protest is uncalled for. Buhari himself protested against GEJ.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2020

The National Publicity Secretary of Action Democratic Party,  Adelaja Adeoye, has described the arrest of #RevolutionNow protesters as an insult to the nation's democracy.

Condemning the clampdown on the protesters on Wednesday, Adeoye said it was painful that, "democracy is now tilting towards its end in Nigeria."

He said the country was being governed like the military era.

Adelaja stressed that protesters had the constitutional rights to protest against bad leadership.

"The harassment and dehumanisation of protesters by the Nigerian security agents during today's #RevolutionNow protest is uncalled for. Buhari himself protested against GEJ," he said.

Rather than a crackdown on the peaceful protesters, he urged the government to make an effort to genuinely address their agitations, such as an end to corruption, mindless killings by Boko Haram, lawlessness among others.

