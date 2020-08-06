Activist Asks Buhari To Apologise To Nigerians Over Shaving Of Protester's Hair With Knife, Broken Bottles During #RevolutionNow March

The Executive Director, Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to tender an apology to Nigerians for security agents shaving off the hair of a protester with a knife and broken bottles.

She disclosed this while speaking with SaharaReporters on Thursday in reference to the high-handedness on the part of law enforcement agencies that greeted the #RevolutionNow protests across Nigeria on Wednesday.

Baiyewu also demanded the arrest and prosecution of all officers involved in the torture and inhuman treatment of the protesters calling for better governance in Nigeria.

She said, "I think that the Nigerian Government should be totally ashamed of itself and conduct in democracy. What happened yesterday was complete madness.

"You attacked innocent citizens who are peacefully protesting against insecurity and bad governance that is going on to the extent of shaving off the hair of a citizen which is physical molestation very akin to rape and every form of bodily violation.

"I think the President owes Nigerians an apology and every officer involved in that madness should be arrested and prosecuted because they have committed a crime. They have gone beyond the purview of the law which is to maintain peace.

"They have taken it upon themselves the office of the law itself to execute justice."

No fewer than 40 protesters were arrested and brutalised by a combined team of security operatives in Abuja during the peaceful demonstration in the city.