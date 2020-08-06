Bauchi State Governor Appoints Special Assistant On “Unmarried Women” Affairs

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant on Women Affairs (Unmarried).

Mohammed Sabi’u Baba, Secretary to the State Government, made this known in a letter to Ibrahim dated August 4, 2020.

The letter reads, “I am pleased to convey the approval of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, for your appointment as Special Assistant Woman Affairs (Unmarried). The appointment is based on your knowledge, experience and personal qualities of handwork, honesty and absolute loyalty.

“I would expect you utilize all these qualities in facing the challenges of your office to facilitate the attainment of our collective goal and the expectation of our electorate.”

Surprisingly, this is not the first time that Nigerian state governors would be making unusual appointments – the latest merely adds to the list after former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, in December 2017 appointed his biological sister, Mrs Ogechi Ololo, as Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment.