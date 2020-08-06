Bauchi State Governor Appoints Special Assistant On “Unmarried Women” Affairs

Mohammed Sabi’u Baba, Secretary to the State Government, made this known in a letter to Ibrahim dated August 4, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2020

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant on Women Affairs (Unmarried).

Mohammed Sabi’u Baba, Secretary to the State Government, made this known in a letter to Ibrahim dated August 4, 2020.

The letter reads, “I am pleased to convey the approval of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, for your appointment as Special Assistant Woman Affairs (Unmarried). The appointment is based on your knowledge, experience and personal qualities of handwork, honesty and absolute loyalty.

“I would expect you utilize all these qualities in facing the challenges of your office to facilitate the attainment of our collective goal and the expectation of our electorate.”

Surprisingly, this is not the first time that Nigerian state governors would be making unusual appointments – the latest merely adds to the list after former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, in December 2017 appointed his biological sister, Mrs Ogechi Ololo, as Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Roof Of Edo House Of Assembly Removed, Symbolic Mace Dismantled
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Invasion Of Edo Assembly A Direct Coup Against Democracy –PDP
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We Won’t Take #RevolutionNow Serious Until Nigerians Troop Out En Masse Against Government –President Buhari’s Spokesperson, Femi Adesina
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Take Over Edo House Of Assembly Complex
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Sets Up Dedicated Portal For Live Transmission Of Results From Polling Units
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections We Will Join Kanu To Demand Biafra If South-East Doesn't Get Presidency In 2023 ― Nwodo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Detain Popular Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Roof Of Edo House Of Assembly Removed, Symbolic Mace Dismantled
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Female Soldier Raped By Bandits Appeals Dismissal
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Invasion Of Edo Assembly A Direct Coup Against Democracy –PDP
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Wole Soyinka Pens Solidarity Message To Man Arrested For Alleged Blasphemy, Mubarak Bala, On His 100th Day In Detention
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics We Won’t Take #RevolutionNow Serious Until Nigerians Troop Out En Masse Against Government –President Buhari’s Spokesperson, Femi Adesina
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Take Over Edo House Of Assembly Complex
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Sets Up Dedicated Portal For Live Transmission Of Results From Polling Units
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Activist Asks Buhari To Apologise To Nigerians Over Shaving Of Protester's Hair With Knife, Broken Bottles During #RevolutionNow March
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Al-Qaeda Influence Growing In North-West Nigeria, United States Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion August 5 Protest: Adesina’s Comment Unschooled, Unfortunate! By Tope Temokun
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad