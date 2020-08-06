Marginalisation: Yakasai Backs Return To Parliamentary System

Elder statesman and co-founder of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, on Wednesday, reiterated his earlier call for a return to the parliamentary system of government.

He insisted that it would end the lingering allegations of marginalisation by some parts of the country.

Tanko Yakasai

Besides, Yakasai, while commenting on a viable political option, also called for zoning of political power, ThePunch reports

He emphasised that zoning and prioritisation would take care of the aspirations of different groups in the country.

According to him, once the power goes round, at least, once or twice, the different groups will be reassured that someday, they will get hold of the opportunity to produce the next president of the country.

Recall that for quite some time, Yakasai, who is the former senior liaison officer to ex-President Shehu Shagari, on National Assembly Affairs, has been agitating for a return to cabinet system of government, which he said was cheaper to operate when compared with the current presidential system of government in the country.