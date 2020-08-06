Natives, Fulani Herders Clash In Southern Kaduna

One of them named Suleiman sustained a gunshot wound while the remaining two also sustained various degrees of injuries after they were ambushed. They are presently hospitalised at a clinic in Kachia.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2020

The Miyyeti Allah Association of Nigeria in Kachia, Kaduna State has decried the attack on three Fulani herders, allegedly by natives in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna.

The Secretary of the Fulani association, Muhammed Musa, told journalists that the victims were ambushed on their way home by the natives who had asked them not to graze in the community.

He said the victims had been hospitalised at a private clinic in Kachia town. 

"One of them named Suleiman sustained a gunshot wound while the remaining two also sustained various degrees of injuries after they were ambushed. They are presently hospitalised at a clinic in Kachia. 

"They were ambushed by angry youths at Goragam community in Zongon Kataf who asked them to vacate the community with their cows while grazing." 

"The victims are from Kurmin Gwaza village in Kachia but went to Goragam Area for grazing. They are presently receiving treatment in Kachia‎ town," Vanguard quoted him to have said. 

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said he would find out the details before commenting. Journalists were told that the incident happened around 2 pm on Tuesday when the herders went to the community with their livestock.

