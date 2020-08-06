Two Schools Sealed In Ondo For Violating COVID-19 Rules

Barely 48 hours after the reopening of schools for graduating students, two schools have been shut by the Ondo State Government for violating the COVID-19 guidelines for resumption of classes.

The schools, C.A.C Grammar School in Akure and the Akure Academy Secondary School in Oba Ile, were sealed during the monitoring of schools in the state to see their level of compliance for COVID-19 rules.

Mr Akin Asaniyan, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in the state, made the disclosure in Akure shortly after the tour of some schools in the state capital.

Asaniyan said the two schools were closed after the students were seen at separate locations roaming the street and staying in an unclean environment in total disregard for the guidelines for reopening of schools.

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

He said, "There is no single preparation in the schools, therefore they will remain sealed until the basic things are put in place.

"The monitoring team would be going round across the state to close down schools that fail to comply with the government’s directives till they do the needful."

According to him, some of the schools were yet to comply with the guidelines on COVID-19 for the resumption of classes for the graduating students.

Asaniyan said the government had observed that the people no longer took the Coronavirus pandemic serious again in the state.

He added that government would not tolerate any abysmal performance from any school management on the guideline for reopening of classes.

Authorities of the two schools refused to comment when our correspondent contacted them for reactions.

But a student in one of the affected schools, Banji Ayanfe, who spoke with SaharaReporters, pleaded with state government to reopen the school so they can go ahead with their academic activities.

Recall that the government had on August 1 approved the reopening of schools in the state ahead of the senior secondary certificate examination beginning on August 17.