Two Schools Sealed In Ondo For Violating COVID-19 Rules

The schools, C.A.C Grammar School in Akure and the Akure Academy Secondary School in Oba Ile, were sealed during the monitoring of schools in the state to see their level of compliance for COVID-19 rules.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2020

Barely 48 hours after the reopening of schools for graduating students, two schools have been shut by the Ondo State Government for violating the COVID-19 guidelines for resumption of classes. 

The schools, C.A.C Grammar School in Akure and the Akure Academy Secondary School in Oba Ile, were sealed during the monitoring of schools in the state to see their level of compliance for COVID-19 rules. 

Mr Akin Asaniyan, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in the state, made the disclosure in Akure shortly after the tour of some schools in the state capital. 

Asaniyan said the two schools were closed after the students were seen at separate locations roaming the street and staying in an unclean environment in total disregard for the guidelines for reopening of schools. 

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

He said, "There is no single preparation in the schools, therefore they will remain sealed until the basic things are put in place.

"The monitoring team would be going round across the state to close down schools that fail to comply with the government’s directives till they do the needful."

According to him, some of the schools were yet to comply with the guidelines on COVID-19 for the resumption of classes for the graduating students. 

Asaniyan said the government had observed that the people no longer took the Coronavirus pandemic serious again in the state. 

He added that government would not tolerate any abysmal performance from any school management on the guideline for reopening of classes.  

Authorities of the two schools refused to comment when our correspondent contacted them for reactions. 

But a student in one of the affected schools, Banji Ayanfe, who spoke with SaharaReporters, pleaded with state government to reopen the school so they can go ahead with their academic activities.

Recall that the government had on August 1 approved the reopening of schools in the state ahead of the senior secondary certificate examination beginning on August 17.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nurses In Ondo Protest Six Months Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Health Workers In Bauchi Embark On Indefinite Strike Action Over Salary Deductions
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Health Workers In Delta Cry Out Over Eight Months Unpaid Salaries Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Celebrity Nigerians Call For Arrest Of Naira Marley For Holding Night Party Despite Ban On Large Gathering
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus In Ondo Rushed To Government Hospital
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Elections INEC Warns Political Parties Against Use Of Branded Face Masks At Polling Units
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lance Corporal Martins Feared Dead As Chief Of Army Staff Attempts Cover Up
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Detain Popular Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Roof Of Edo House Of Assembly Removed, Symbolic Mace Dismantled
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Invasion Of Edo Assembly A Direct Coup Against Democracy –PDP
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Female Soldier Raped By Bandits Appeals Dismissal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi State Governor Appoints Special Assistant On “Unmarried Women” Affairs
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Sets Up Dedicated Portal For Live Transmission Of Results From Polling Units
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Wole Soyinka Pens Solidarity Message To Man Arrested For Alleged Blasphemy, Mubarak Bala, On His 100th Day In Detention
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics We Won’t Take #RevolutionNow Serious Until Nigerians Troop Out En Masse Against Government –President Buhari’s Spokesperson, Femi Adesina
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion August 5 Protest: Adesina’s Comment Unschooled, Unfortunate! By Tope Temokun
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion The ‘Honourable’ Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs! Please Stop This By Abdulkadir Salaudeen
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Activist Asks Buhari To Apologise To Nigerians Over Shaving Of Protester's Hair With Knife, Broken Bottles During #RevolutionNow March
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad