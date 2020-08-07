Governors Constitute Panel To Meet President Buhari On Worsening Insecurity

The panel is expected to inform the President about their findings on insecurity outside of the briefing by the service chiefs, as well as make suggestions on the way forward.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 07, 2020

The Nigeria Governors Forum has mandated its National Economic Council Security sub-committee, headed by the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was part of the decisions taken by the governors after the 14th teleconference meeting of the NGF on Wednesday.

It was learnt that Fayemi, who is also the NGF Chairman, would lead the delegation to meet with the President.

A source said, "Virtually all those who attended the meeting had something to say about insecurity, noting that the situation had been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are suggestions on what is generally being done, but because of the security nature of these interventions, it cannot be made public at this time."

While confirming deliberations around the worsening security situation, the NGF in a communique signed by Fayemi, which was made available on Thursday, said, "The chairman stated that the NEC Ad-Hoc Committee on Security and Policing met on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, with the heads of the nation's security agencies to discuss the security challenges in the country." 

According to the chairman, resolutions reached will be presented to President Buhari soon, ThePunch reports.

