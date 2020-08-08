Bauchi Government Speaks On Appointment Of Special Assistant On “Unmarried Women” Affairs

According to a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant to Mohammed on Media, the word “unmarried” was an error inadvertently introduced into the letter.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 08, 2020

The Bauchi State Government has cleared the air on the recent appointment of Balaraba Ibrahim as Special Assistant on Women Affairs (Unmarried) to Governor Bala Abdulkadi Mohammed.

He said, “Anyone who is familiar with the socio-cultural and economic environment of Bauchi State will agree that widows and divorcees, in many cases for no cause of theirs, constitute a very significant segment of the vulnerable population of the state and who, by the fact of citizenship, deserve to be addressed and accorded some special attention. It is instructive that some states in the Northern part of the country have long recognised the importance of rehabilitating this group whose plight, if not ameliorated, could and most often, lead to other social problems.

Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed

“It is a matter of interest that, in recent times, members of these groups, who are mothers, sisters, friends, ex-wives and above all, citizens and human beings, have been sending representations to the Government to establish a channel of communication whereby their plight can be addressed like those of other groups in the state.

“After due consideration and in keeping with his campaign pledge not to leave anybody behind, the governor graciously acceded to their request hence the appointment of a special assistant on women affairs, with the specific responsibility of handling matters related to widows and divorcees, not “unmarried” women. As was clearly stated in the letter, Balaraba Ibrahim’s choice was based on her abilities and gender advocacy.

Unfortunately, while producing it, the word “unmarried” was inadvertently introduced into the letter. This is a clear mistake of the head; not of the heart which the Government sincerely regrets. Governor Bala Mohammed is sincerely pained that this error could have caused the women of Bauchi State and elsewhere, considerable distress and embarrassment. He has therefore directed that his personal apologies be conveyed to all women of Bauchi State, particularly the  the widows and divorcees whose interests he has vowed to protect and advance, always.

“Finally, Governor Bala Mohammed enjoins the good people of Bauchi State to put this matter behind us so that, together, we can sustain the achievements that have been recorded, so far, in diverse areas such as youth empowerment, infrastructural development, rehabilitation of schools and primary healthcare centres, amelioration of the plight of senior citizens and retirees and the harmonious relationship between the executive and the legislature.”

