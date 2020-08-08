BREAKING: Former Nigerian Senator, Buruji Kashamu, Is Dead

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 08, 2020

Former lawmaker representing Ogun-East Senatorial District and businessman, Buruji Kashamu, is dead.

It was gathered that Kashamu died at the First Cardiology Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He was said to have been on a life support machine for weeks at the hospital after slipping into a coma following Coronavirus complications.

Buruji Kashamu

“I have just lost my good friend of forever to ‪#COVID19‬. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss,” Ben Murray-Bruce, a former senator, posted on Twitter. 

Kashamu has added to the growing list of high profile Nigerians, who died at First Cardiology Hospital.

Recall that late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, was treated for Coronavirus at the same hospital until he died in April.

Also, former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, and lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial district at the National Assembly, Adebayo Osinowo, both died at the hospital in June.

The hospital is a top choice among wealthy Nigerians seeking cardiovascular treatment and has been in operation since 2008.

It had handled a handful of Coronavirus patients among Nigerian politicians and elites in recent times.

