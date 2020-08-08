BREAKING: Suspected Fulani Armed Group Attack Kaduna Community

A group of armed Fulani men have attacked Juji community under Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, inflicting horror on residents of the region, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The attack, which is said to have taken place between 9:00pm and 10:00pm on Friday, sent panic across the community with many persons scampering to safety.

As at the time of this report, it is not known how many people had been killed, injured or kidnapped by the gunmen.

In recent weeks, armed groups have unleashed horror on residents of Kaduna, killing dozens and leaving scores more battling for their life.

The situation has also displaced hundreds of individuals and families in many communities across the state.