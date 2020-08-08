Businessman In Police Custody For Making, Rebranding Fake Engine Lubricants In Lagos

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a businessman, Ibegbu Anayo, in police custody for producing, rebranding and distributing adulterated Total and Mobil automobile engine lubricants.

He was charged to court by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria on a 12-count charge of producing substandard engine oil after rebranding them.

SON said Anayo and others now at large, on July 15, 2020, at Mammy Market, Navy Town, Ojo, “Did indulge in the production of adulterated/substandard Total and Mobil engine oil lubricants for public consumption.”

The products, SON said, did not comply with the mandatory industrial standards for lubricants, an offence punishable under Section 26(2) of the SON Act, 2015.

The prosecution said he also failed to comply with SON’s Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme for locally manufactured products, an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 26(2) of the SON Act.

The prosecution said Anayo also “did engage in the distribution of adulterated/substandard engine oil of Total, Mobil, Naris Gold brand and other lubricants without lawful authority or licence”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

After listening to the counsels, the judge ordered his remand in police custody pending the hearing of his bail application.

The case was adjourned until Tuesday for hearing and bail application.