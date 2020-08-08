CNPP Knocks Nigeria Police Force Over Indiscriminate Arrest Of Protesters

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 08, 2020

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties has condemned the indiscriminate arrest of protesters in the country, urging all security agencies to stop militarising Nigerian youth.

The CNPP also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call his security chiefs to order and end ceaseless killings in the country.

Reacting to the arrest of several protesters in Kaduna State in a statement issued on Saturday by its Secretary-General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the CNPP said, “Policemen who have been in hiding since the ongoing massacre of citizens in Southern Kaduna have suddenly woken up from slumber to arrest defenceless youths asking them to do their constitutional job of protecting lives.

“Security of lives and property is the only reason a government should primarily exist. If a government cannot protect lives and property as a primary duty as enshrined in Chapter 2 of the 1999 constitution as amended, leaders under such government should hide their faces in shame.

“At a time members of international community are raising red flags to their citizens not to travel to Nigeria, the police and other security agencies are busy arresting frustrated young people who are urging them to protect their lives and that of their parents.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Nation’s security chiefs to order and save the country from impending violence as these peaceful demonstrators could be forced to become confrontational, leading to a serious threat to law and order.

“Mr President, it’s time to end the incessant killings in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country and restore the confidence of Nigerians and the international community in the ability of Nigeria to take charge of her internal security.

“Nigerian security agencies should learn to be more civil and stop manhandling and militarisation defenceless young citizens for demanding good governance and responsible leadership. Enough of bloodshed.”

