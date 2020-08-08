Gunmen Kill Nigerian Soldier During Attack On Commercial Bus In Enugu

The gunmen were said to have opened fire on Aji, who was dressed in mufti, after he identified himself as a soldier when the bus was stopped by the hoodlums.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 08, 2020

Some gunmen have killed a military officer along Enugu-Makurdi Highway.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident occurred at about 11:30pm on Friday. 

The deceased officer whose name was given as Sergeant Bulama Aji, was serving at 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos, Plateau State, when he was killed while travelling back to Jos.


He died on the spot.

