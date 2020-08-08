Nigerian Government Providing Security For Our Attackers In Southern Kaduna, SOKAPU Alleges

He said the bandits were given unfettered access to traverse the communities to unleash terror on residents despite the 24-hour curfew put in place.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 08, 2020

President of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, Jonathan Asake, has said that security operatives deployed to secure communities in Southern Kaduna were providing cover for Fulani militia killing them.

Asake, who spoke with SaharaReporters over the weekend, described the attacks as 'conspiracy theory' between the Fulani militia, Kaduna State and Nigerian governments to wipe out and eliminate their people from their land.

He faulted the attitude of security operatives towards the intelligence report given to them prior to the attacks by bandits during the Sallah break.

He said, "There was an intelligence report that was widely circulated, that they were going to strike after Sallah break. The members representing those areas in the National Assembly had a press conference where they raised this fear but government did not do anything. 

"Infact the governor came out and insulted the sensibility of Southern Kaduna people by calling our representatives 'irresponsible'. 

"The security that is in Southern Kaduna is not there to protect the people that are being killed, the security there are to protect perpetrators." 

See Also Insurgency How Fulani Militia Group Beat Military Checkpoints To Kill 33 Persons In Southern Kaduna Communities 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Asake explained that the locals knew and recognised many of the attackers by names but the security operatives have refused to arrest or prosecute them.

The former lawmaker condemned the arrest of some youths from Kibori Village by security agents on June 26, who went to their farms to get food for their families.

He also chided Governor Nasir el-Rufai for calling on residents living close to River Kaduna and other flood-prone areas to temporarily relocate to safer areas without providing alternative accommodation.

He added, "It is the responsibility of the government at this time of disaster to provide alternative places and support for people to be able to live their life until this crisis is over."

