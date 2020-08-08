Southern Kaduna Women Protest Over Incessant Killings, Accuse Military Of Bias

The protesters, who trooped out in large numbers in Samaru Kataf in Zango Kataf Local Government Area, called on government at different levels to tackle the situation.

Hundreds of Southern Kaduna women on Saturday in different communities took to major roads to display their displeasure over the incessant killings of their people by Fulani militia.

The protesters, who trooped out in large numbers in Samaru Kataf in Zango Kataf Local Government Area, called on government at different levels to tackle the situation. 

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Mrs Dorcas David called on the Kaduna State Government to remove the curfew imposed in the area as a matter of urgency.  

She said it was as a result of the curfew that the killers were gaining access to their villages to kill them.

She stated that, "The military that was deployed has been baised in protecting lives and properties and has become a tool that is used in killing them.

"It is unfortunate that our killers could still beat security check-points, invade our communities and carry out all kinds of heinous acts for hours without any interruption.

"We have called the military on several occassions when our communities are under attacks but they only come when the attackers must have finished their operations and left.

"We're letting the whole world know that the military sent to guard us have now formed part of the problem we are facing in Southern Kaduna."

