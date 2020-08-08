Sowore Slams Pastor Tunde Bakare Over Silence On Bad Governance In Nigeria

‪Bakare, Convener of the Save Nigeria Group, was a known critic of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 08, 2020

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has criticised the General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, for keeping mum over bad governance, corruption and oppression under the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Sowore expressed his views in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Omoyele Sowore

He said, “Where are the liberation theologists in these times of tyranny, particularly, where is Pastor ‪@T_Bakare‬? Why has the man gone totally quiet as oppression, death and destruction ravage the land? ‪#RevolutionNow.”

‪Bakare, Convener of the Save Nigeria Group, was a known critic of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In an interview in 2012, he said he would never tone down his preaching or succumb to pressures until President Jonathan became aware that he was representing the people of his country. 

He was running mate to President Buhari during the 2011 presidential election in Nigeria.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Orders Inspector-General Of Police To Provide Security For 17 Pro-APC Edo Lawmakers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Signs Amended Companies And Allied Matters Bill Into Law
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Government Providing Security For Our Attackers In Southern Kaduna, SOKAPU Alleges
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi Government Speaks On Appointment Of Special Assistant On “Unmarried Women” Affairs
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Flown To Dubai For Medical Treatment After Trip To Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Nigerian Senator, Buruji Kashamu, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Orders Inspector-General Of Police To Provide Security For 17 Pro-APC Edo Lawmakers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment NEMA Issues Flood Alert, Says 28 States On Danger List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Signs Amended Companies And Allied Matters Bill Into Law
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Government Providing Security For Our Attackers In Southern Kaduna, SOKAPU Alleges
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Nigerian Soldier During Attack On Commercial Bus In Enugu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi Government Speaks On Appointment Of Special Assistant On “Unmarried Women” Affairs
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Students Give DSS Till Monday To Free #RevolutionNow Activists In Detention Or Face Mass Action
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Southern Kaduna Women Protest Over Incessant Killings, Accuse Military Of Bias
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Another Nigerian Lady In Lebanon Cries Out For Help After Being Maltreated By Employer, Agent
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive President Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Flown To Dubai For Medical Treatment After Trip To Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Stranded Nigerian Lady In Lebanon Falls Sick
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Businessman In Police Custody For Making, Rebranding Fake Engine Lubricants In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad