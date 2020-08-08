Sowore Slams Pastor Tunde Bakare Over Silence On Bad Governance In Nigeria

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has criticised the General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, for keeping mum over bad governance, corruption and oppression under the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Sowore expressed his views in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Omoyele Sowore

He said, “Where are the liberation theologists in these times of tyranny, particularly, where is Pastor ‪@T_Bakare‬? Why has the man gone totally quiet as oppression, death and destruction ravage the land? ‪#RevolutionNow.”

‪Bakare, Convener of the Save Nigeria Group, was a known critic of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In an interview in 2012, he said he would never tone down his preaching or succumb to pressures until President Jonathan became aware that he was representing the people of his country.

He was running mate to President Buhari during the 2011 presidential election in Nigeria.

