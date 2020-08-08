Stranded Nigerian Lady In Lebanon Falls Sick

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 08, 2020

Bukola Owolabi, one of the 30 Nigerian ladies trafficked and left stranded in Lebanon is sick.

SaharaReporters gathered that Owolabi from Ifedayo Local Government Area of Osun State could not access a doctor because of her visa status.

“A Nigerian girl almost died yesterday at the embassy. Apparently the girls can’t access hospitals because of the visa status. Thankfully she is seeing a doctor today,” Omotola Fawunmi, Executive Director and Co-founder of Rescue Africans In Slavery, disclosed told SaharaReporters.

Nigerian ladies stranded in Lebanon

The stranded ladies had in a video obtained by SaharaReporters last week, said they regretted travelling to Lebanon.

"We are stranded. Please, we are pleading. We need your help. We are living and sleeping in one room.

"We regret coming to this place (Lebanon); we want to return to our father's land. Please help us," they said.

The Nigerian Government on Tuesday revealed that the girls have been rescued by the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon.

A statement signed by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, said the 30 rescued ladies would be part of 150 others trafficked and stranded in Lebanon to be evacuated back to Nigeria.

