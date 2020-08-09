Catholic Priest Urges Nigerians To Occupy Aso Rock, National Assembly To Remove Bad Leaders

The priest called on Nigerians to remove the present crop of political office holders, who have constituted themselves into a stumbling block for good governance.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2020

A priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Rev. Fr John Chinenye Oluoma, has called on Nigerians to come together to organise a mass protest to occupy Aso Rock and National Assembly over corruption, poverty, insecurity and bad governance in the country.

He disclosed this in a video obtained by SaharaReporters in Abuja during a church service.

Rev. Fr John Chinenye Oluoma

He said, "Sometimes in Nigeria those who should be praying are the ones looking for stones to remove and those who should be removing stones are the ones praying. It does not work.

"I think time has come when Christian Association of Nigeria and the body in charge of all Muslims, pastors, priests, bishops and religious leaders in Nigeria to organise a crusade at the Eagle Square, National Assembly and Aso Rock.

"Occupy the place, bring the people out and let them go and stay there and senators and ministers, let them go nowhere until until they do certain things or else remove them.

"Poverty in Nigeria is caused by stones holding the people and those stones are in the Presidency, National Assembly and government.

"The Lord is telling us to remove them and stop praying about them. How do you remove them? Remove them through election. When it is time for election, remove the ones that are not performing.

"This is the mistake of religious people. We gather people all the time from January to December praying for job, prosperity and breakthrough meanwhile the people who are supposed to be out there removing the stones."

SaharaReporters, New York

