NMA Condemns Enugu Election Violence, Sets Up Panel To Probe Cause

The election had on Thursday turned violent when thugs invaded Michael Okpara Square, venue of the exercise to unleash injuries on officials.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2020

The Nigerian Medical Association has set up a three-man committee to unravel the cause of the violence that marred the Enugu State election of the association.

The association condemned the incident, describing it as a show of shame.

President of the NMAassociation, Prof Innocent Ujah, disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja on Sunday.

The association thereafter set up a three-man committee with the mandate to unravel the cause of the violence and submit a report within two weeks.

He said, "Electoral violence in any form does not represent what Nigerian doctors stand for and it is, therefore, at variance with our noble conducts and ideals.

"As members of the noble profession, the leadership of the association cannot afford to stand by and watch such ugly behaviour unbecoming of disgruntled members of our association.

“Using the relevant provisions of the association’s constitution, we shall ensure that discipline is restored not only in Enugu State NMA but also in all the branches of our association, so that our members will continue to exhibit the highest level of decorum expected of the medical practitioners in all our affairs, including, elections.”

He charged other branches where elections had not been conducted to ensure that it was peaceful.

SaharaReporters, New York

