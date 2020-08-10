138 Nigerian Women Trapped In Saudi Arabia –Report

Some of the ladies, at different locations in the country were in critical health conditions and needed to be attended to in good time.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2020

The Journalists International Forum for Migration has uncovered a trafficking cartel responsible for the trafficking of 138 Nigerian women to Saudi Arabia.

The JIFORM President, Ajibola Abayomi, in a statement on Sunday, said the body had the profiles of 138 ladies trafficked to the Middle-East nation by a company identified as TTCO.

He stated that some of the names on the list included 23-year-old Amina Idris, an indigene of Kano, whose passport with the number, A09118374, was being withheld by her host; Atanda Esther Idowu, 42, and Salawu Yetunde Victoria, 37, with passport number A08233422, both from Oyo State, and Gift Israel Johnnu, 25, from Rivers State with passport number A09136678.

He added that the information was sourced from data made available to JIFORM by the Rescue Africans in Slavery, a foundation campaigning against human trafficking and child labour.

The statement read in part, “Since we launched the rescue campaign that led to the rescue of 30 girls and others from Lebanon by the Nigerian government, several international agencies have been reaching out to us, and we have been directing them to relate with the National Agency for Trafficking in Persons accordingly. The JIFORM is committed to humanitarian service, and we are willing to do more.

“Some of the ladies, at different locations in the country were in critical health conditions and needed to be attended to in good time. We call for prompt attention from the Federal Government.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen Kill Nigerian Soldier During Attack On Commercial Bus In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Ibadan To Accra By Road By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Coming To America By Mark Okonkwo
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Economy Nigerian Airlines Sell N330.5bn Tickets In Nine Months
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Economy Nigerian Govt Spent N84m In Transporting Passengers Between Kaduna, Abuja In Six Weeks
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Quarantine Officers Continue To Defy Executive Order At Lagos Airport; Manually Check Travelers Bags
Travel In Defiance Of Executive Order, Quarantine Officers Continue To Manually Check Travelers’ Luggage
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Internet Nigerian Government Begins Regulation Of Social Media Usage Of Civil Servants
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Ex- Petroleum Minister, Diezani, Says 'Yahoo Boys' Have Become Role Models
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Ex-Nigerian Lawmaker, Buruji Kashamu, Buried In Ogun State
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Drugs Buruji Kashamu: End Of Case No. 1:94-Cr-00172 In Chicago
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Despite Evading Justice, Kashamu Couldn’t Escape Death –Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Should Be Kind To The Dead, Tinubu Says, Mourns Kashamu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Sowore Slams Pastor Tunde Bakare Over Silence On Bad Governance In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Catholic Priest Urges Nigerians To Occupy Aso Rock, National Assembly To Remove Bad Leaders
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption How Akpabio, NDDC’s IMC Deceived Buhari, Nigerians Over Non-payment Of Stranded Foreign Scholarship Students —Group
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights PUNCH’s Editorial Takes Buhari’s Tyrannical Regime To The Cleaners
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Nigerian Senator, Buruji Kashamu, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Edo 2020: ADP Accuses Ize-Iyamu’s Running Mate Of Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad