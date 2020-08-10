Civil Servants On Levels 12, 13 Asked To Resume By Nigerian Government

The circular titled, “Resumption of officers on Grade Levels 12 and 13 and those on essential duties”, stated that workers will work from Monday to Friday and from 8am to 4pm.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2020

The Nigerian Government has approved the recommendation by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for civil servants on Grade Levels 12, 13 and those on essential duties to resume.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, in a circular dated August 10, 2020 informed civil servants on the new development.

Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Yemi-Esan wrote, “Following Mr President’s approval of the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, officers on Grade Levels 12 and 13, and those on essential services are hereby directed to be in the office every working day (Monday to Friday) with effect from Monday, August 10, 2020.

“Also, the officers and those affected by earlier circulars on resumption of duty are now to resume by 8 am and close by 4 pm daily.

“Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers are to define the officers performing essential services in their MDAs.

“However, in doing so, consideration must be given to the health implication of the number to recall for duties in the light of the extant guidelines on the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.”

 

