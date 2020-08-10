Lebanon’s Prime Minister Resigns After Deadly Blast In Country's Capital, Beirut

This came as a result of the bomb blast that killed about 200 people with thousands more injured.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2020

Prime Minister on Lebanon, Hassan Diab, has resigned following uproar against the government.

This came as a result of the bomb blast that killed about 200 people with thousands more injured.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab Presidency of Lebanon/Handout/Anadolu Agency

Lebanese officials have said that the blast occurred when a fire ignited 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a chemical used to make fertilizer and bombs, which had been stored in the Beirut port since 2014, despite warnings from a number of officials that it was dangerous.

Announcing his resignation, Diab said his cabinet members stepped down amid widespread anger over the death and destruction caused by the blast.

He stated that he has come to the conclusion that corruption in Lebanon is "bigger than the state".

Diab said he is taking "a step back" so he can stand with the people "and fight the battle for change alongside them."

He added, "This crime was a result of endemic corruption.

"I declare today the resignation of this government. May God protect Lebanon." 

President of the country, Michel Aoun, accepted the resignation of the Prime Minister but asked him to act in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet was formed

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Buruji Kashamu: How Notorious Drug Kingpin Became Senator With Forged Certificates
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Full Names Of The 23 Nigerians On Death Row In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
International EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Lady Barred By Lebanese Owner From Repatriation Suffers In Prison On False Charge Of Attempted Murder
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
International Ethiopian Airline Flight Experiences Engine Failure Over Atlantic Ocean
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Elections APC Campaign Likens Atiku's US Trip To 'Yahoo Yahoo' Boys Scamming Their Victims
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Bad News For Anti-Corruption War As EU Adds Nigeria To 'Dirty-Money Blacklist'
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex- Petroleum Minister, Diezani, Says 'Yahoo Boys' Have Become Role Models
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs Buruji Kashamu: End Of Case No. 1:94-Cr-00172 In Chicago
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Sharia Court Sentences Musician To Death Over Song Allegedly Against Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Persons Killed, Monarch’s Vehicles Set Ablaze In Ekiti Over Traditional Festival
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics We Should Be Kind To The Dead, Tinubu Says, Mourns Kashamu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics People Can Mourn Me The Way They Like When I Die, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, Dumps PDP
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Internet Nigerian Government Begins Regulation Of Social Media Usage Of Civil Servants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Diezani, Who Is Wanted For Massive Corruption, Laments That Yahoo Boys Have Become Role Models
VIDEO NEWS Former Nigerian Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, Who Is Wanted For Massive Corruption, Laments That Yahoo Boys Have Become Role Models
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Civil Servants On Levels 12, 13 Asked To Resume By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports NBA Appoints Victor Williams As CEO Of NBA Africa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad