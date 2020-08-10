Lebanon’s Prime Minister Resigns After Deadly Blast In Country's Capital, Beirut

Prime Minister on Lebanon, Hassan Diab, has resigned following uproar against the government.

This came as a result of the bomb blast that killed about 200 people with thousands more injured.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab

Lebanese officials have said that the blast occurred when a fire ignited 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a chemical used to make fertilizer and bombs, which had been stored in the Beirut port since 2014, despite warnings from a number of officials that it was dangerous.

Announcing his resignation, Diab said his cabinet members stepped down amid widespread anger over the death and destruction caused by the blast.

He stated that he has come to the conclusion that corruption in Lebanon is "bigger than the state".

Diab said he is taking "a step back" so he can stand with the people "and fight the battle for change alongside them."

He added, "This crime was a result of endemic corruption.

"I declare today the resignation of this government. May God protect Lebanon."

President of the country, Michel Aoun, accepted the resignation of the Prime Minister but asked him to act in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet was formed