President Buhari Meets With North-East Governors, Security Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has held a meeting with security chiefs and governors of North-Eastern states in the country over rising insecurity.

The meeting was held at the Presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday.

Those present at the meeting include the Vice President. Yemi Osinbajo; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd); Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

Also at the meeting are Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi.

Governors present include Babagana Zulum (Borno); Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa); Bala Mohammed (Bauchi); Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Darius Ishaku (Adamawa); and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).