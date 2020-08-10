Thirteen Persons Killed In Fresh Benue Attack

Thirteen persons have been confirmed dead in an attack by some gunmen in Edikwu community under Ukpogbo in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack happened early on Monday morning after the hoodlums invaded the community and shot at people in their homes.

File Photo: Gunmen

The gunmen also torched houses as residents scampered for safety.

Confirming the attack, Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Sewuese Anene, said many residents were still missing after the attack.

Anene said, “13 corpses were recovered by a team of policemen deployed to the scene, following intelligence received by the state’s police command that about 20 gunmen had stormed the community early on Monday, shooting sporadically and burning houses, leaving several dead and others missing.”