Thirteen Persons Killed In Fresh Benue Attack

The attack happened early on Monday morning after the hoodlums invaded the community and shot at people in their homes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2020

Thirteen persons have been confirmed dead in an attack by some gunmen in Edikwu community under Ukpogbo in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

File Photo: Gunmen middleeastpress

The gunmen also torched houses as residents scampered for safety.

Confirming the attack, Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Sewuese Anene, said many residents were still missing after the attack.

Anene said, “13 corpses were recovered by a team of policemen deployed to the scene, following intelligence received by the state’s police command that about 20 gunmen had stormed the community early on Monday, shooting sporadically and burning houses, leaving several dead and others missing.”

SaharaReporters, New York

