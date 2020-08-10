Tricycle Rider Jailed In Ondo For Raping, Infecting Teenager With Hepatitis B

Kingsley was sentenced on Monday by a high court sitting in Akure, the state capital, after a two-year trial.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2020

Blessing Kingsley, a tricycle rider in Ondo State, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl and infecting her with Hepatitis B.

Justice Bode Adegbehingbe, who gave the verdict, said the evidences before him proved that Kingsley was guilty of the rape.

According to him, the weight of the evidence by the witness and victim are substantial enough to convict Kingsley.

The offence is contrary to and also punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Laws of Ondo State 2006.

On July 12, 2018; the victim was offered a ride while going to see her grandmother.

Kingsley instead tricked the teenager to follow him to his house under the pretext of greeting his family before raping in the process.

The sexual assault was reported at Funbi-Fagun Divisional Police Station in Ondo at the time while the girl was taken for medical care.

She was later confirmed to have been infected with Hepatitis B after the incident.

