BREAKING: Court Restrains Ondo Assembly, Speaker From Suspending Lawmaker

Torhukerhijo was expelled as a member of the All Progressives Congress in July for not supporting the planned impeachment of deputy governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2020

The Ondo State High Court in Akure has restrained the state’s House of Assembly and Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, from suspending the lawmaker representing Ese Odo constituency, Success Taiwo Torhukerhijo, from parliament.

Ondo State House of Assembly google

Lawmaker, who was among nine Assembly members that refused to sign the impeachment notice against the deputy governor, sought the protection of the court from being suspended from the House.

An order ex-parte granted by Justice Ademola Bola of the state’s High Court has now restrained the Assembly, Speaker, their officers, agents and servants from suspending Torhukerhijo.

The order was also served with a motion on notice including an originating summons on the Speaker of the Assembly.

The court also ordered that his entitlements and other benefits must not be stopped in any way by the House leadership.

SaharaReporters, New York

