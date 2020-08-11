BREAKING: Student Detained On Orders Of Ex-President Jonathan For Creating Parody Twitter Account Released After Two Months

Babatunde Olusola, an orphan and final year student of Chemical Engineering of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, who was detained at the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Abuja for creating a parody Twitter account of former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has been released.

Olusola was arrested on the orders of Jonathan and was denied access to a lawyer while he stayed in detention for two months.

SaharaReporters exclusively reported how the undergraduate took ill and exhibited symptoms of Coronavirus like sore throat among others after being locked in a cell with a Chinese named Mr Wan.

Announcing the student's release on Tuesday in a post on Twitter, human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, said Jonathan had agreed to discontinue the case.

He said, "#FreeShola has just been released from

@PoliceNG detention in Abuja after more than 2 months for creating a parody account in the name of ex-President @GEJonathan.

"The former President has also agreed to discontinue the bogus criminal trial. Great thanks to all! #RevolutionNow."