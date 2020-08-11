Insecurity: Exercise Some Patience, Buhari Pleads With Nigerians

He called on Nigerians to be patient with his administration as they await the delivery of military equipment ordered from Jordan, China and the United States.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with Nigerians to have patience with him as the country battles to stem the tide of insecurity.

The President said this while meeting with the heads of security and intelligence agencies, and members of the Security Committee of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said, “I have directed the service chiefs to meet among themselves, in-between the National Security Council meetings. Our intelligence-gathering, interpretation and sharing must all be improved.

“We are expecting the shipment of military weapons and aircraft we ordered from Jordan, China and the United States.

“As I have explained, we need patience on the part of the Nigerian public, for the new equipment to arrive, and for our personnel to receive appropriate training.”

SaharaReporters, New York

