Nigerians Demand Punishment For ‘Bribe-taking’ Kano State Governor After Musician Is Sentenced To Death Over Alleged Blasphemy Under Sharia Law

Irked by that move, Nigerians have demanded the same punishment for Ganduje for the act of corruption.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2020

Nigerians have called on the application of the Sharia law to punish Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for being caught on camera receiving a bribe.

Expressing anger on different social media platforms a Sharia court in the state sentenced a musician to death by hanging over a song alleged to be blasphemous against Prophet Muhammad.

Irked by that move, Nigerians have demanded the same punishment for Ganduje for the act of corruption.

A Twitter user, @Morris_Monye, in his reaction said, “If the Sharia court is determined to murder a man because of blasphemy, then Ganduje must as a matter of principle have his hand amputated.

“There is an actual video of his transgressions. The law must be fair for the high and low, the mighty and weak.” 

@yojora while speaking on the issue, said, “Sharia law in Northern Nigeria never affects the rich, only the poor and political enemies of the powerful.

“There’s a video of a certain person packing dollars, I wonder why he hasn’t lost his hands.” 

@Baldilocks__  in his own reaction said, “The laws in Nigeria have always been tailored to benefit the rich and oppress the poor. That's the only reason why Ganduje still has his hands.

“What's painful is that Ganduje as the state governor is still the same person who has to sign Yahaya Sharif's execution...ironic!” 

Adding his voice to the matter, another Twitter user, @ayemojubar, said, “If your biased Sharia "draconian" law is effective, Ganduje's dollar hands should have gone to heaven (or hell) ahead of him by now.

“Thou hypocrites, shame on you all. No human can fathom the gravity of a soul you people wanted to eject like that of a cow.” 

@adeyanjudeji, another person on Twitter said, “President Buhari must prevail on Ganduje to immediately pardon the man sentenced to death in Kano for blasphemy. This is a huge embarrassment to our country.” 

@Kenny_oka4 on his part said, “The tragedy of this Sharia law practice in the North is that the poor will always suffer. If it was truly followed, Ganduje would be an amputee.” 

 

See Also Islam Kano Sharia Court Sentences Musician To Death Over Song Allegedly Against Prophet Muhammad 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics People Can Mourn Me The Way They Like When I Die, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Ex- Petroleum Minister, Diezani, Says 'Yahoo Boys' Have Become Role Models
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: Obasanjo Targeted Me Because Of His Loss Of Political Relevance In Ogun, South-West —Buruji Kashamu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs Buruji Kashamu: End Of Case No. 1:94-Cr-00172 In Chicago
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam Kano Sharia Court Sentences Musician To Death Over Song Allegedly Against Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics People Can Mourn Me The Way They Like When I Die, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Ex- Petroleum Minister, Diezani, Says 'Yahoo Boys' Have Become Role Models
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Buruji Kashamu (1958 -2020) By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: Obasanjo Targeted Me Because Of His Loss Of Political Relevance In Ogun, South-West —Buruji Kashamu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs Buruji Kashamu: End Of Case No. 1:94-Cr-00172 In Chicago
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam Kano Sharia Court Sentences Musician To Death Over Song Allegedly Against Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education School Principal Who Failed To Receive Fayemi During Sunday Visit Suspended
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Man, Wives Chain 11-year-old Son With Animals For Two Years In Kebbi State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Russia Is First Country To Approve COVID-19 Vaccine –Putin
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Tackle Ohanaeze Ndigbo For Ignoring Failures Of South-East Governors But Prefers To Criticise Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad