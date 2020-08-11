Nigerians Tackle Ohanaeze Ndigbo For Ignoring Failures Of South-East Governors But Prefers To Criticise Buhari

Nigerians on Twitter have slammed the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for ignoring the failures of South-East Governors but always attacking President Muhammadu Buhari.

They said rather than defend and promote the overall interest of Igbo people, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo had turned itself into a 'political tool' in the hands of governors in the region.

Ohaneze Ndigbo

The organisation has criticised the president and the ruling All Progressives Congress on many occasions.

It recently condemned the call by Buhari's nephew, Mamman Daura, that zoning of Presidency should be jettisoned for competence in 2023.

During the 2019 general election, the group had preferred Atiku Abubakar, the then presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party over President Buhari.

The apex Igbo organisation cited Atiku's promise to restructure the country as the reason for endorsing him. See Also Politics IPOB Will Fizzle Out With Igbo President in 2023, Ohaneze Youth Council Says

Nigerians, however, expressed concerns that they had never noticed an instance where the Igbo group criticised South-East governors for their failures in providing good governance in the region.

"How many times has Ohaneze Ndigbo attacked South-east governors for their incompetence? Okezie Ikpeazu, being the worst governor in Nigeria right now, how many times has Ohaneze Ndigbo confronted him? They pass through the bad roads in Abia to attack Buhari that is in Abuja," @GoziconC posted on Twitter.

Another Twitter user, @HusseinYera wrote, "The same Ohaneze Ndigbo is turning deaf ears to the plight of pensioners in the South East. Some states in the South East still owe pensioners their gratuities since 2010 despite the Paris fund they received from President Buhari that runs to billions of naira."

For @Muhammad_Thor_1, Ohaneze Ndigbo is not after the development of the South-East region but likes to blame Buhari.

"Did Ohaneze tell you they want good governance? All they want is their pocket. As long as Ikpeazu is filling their pocket, no problem," @emma_ibeawuchi said.

"My people will say before you remove the dirt from another person's eye, try to remove yours first. Such a case is what is evident here," another user, @HusseinYera wrote.