Police Arrest Two Persons In Bauchi Over Kidnap Of Three-year-old Boy

The police in Bauchi State on Tuesday arrested two persons over the kidnap of a three-year-old-boy.

The suspected kidnappers were said to have taken the boy into the bush where they demanded ransom payment from his parents but were arrested in the process by the police.

In a video posted by one Bello Tukur on his Facebook page, the suspects were seen in handcuffs while the victim was rescued.

Spokesperson for the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakali, could not be reached for comments when contacted by SaharaReporters over the incident.

Recall that the police in the state had on June 20 arrested over 20 criminals in connection with crimes ranging from theft, kidnapping, sodomy and rape.

Also, the command arrested a 19-year-old leader of a kidnap gang, Mohammed Jibrin alias Al-amin, with three others for kidnapping a 15-year-old boy.