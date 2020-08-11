United States President, Trump, Finally Sends 200 Ventilators To Nigeria

Trump had in a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari on April 28, 2020, pledged to support Nigeria’s response to COVID-19 by sending ventilators.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2020

The Nigerian Government has received 200 ventilators donated to the country by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, while receiving the ventilators on behalf of the Nigerian Government from the United States Agency for International Development at a ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, said life had not been the same for Nigerians since the first COVID-19 case was recorded in February.

He said, “This donation consists of 200 ventilators, which, as we all know by now, are a critical component of the response strategy to save the lives of persons who have been severely impacted by this viral infection.

“They will certainly be of great benefit to the people of Nigeria and I wish to convey the appreciation of His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and of the government of Nigeria, to President Donald Trump and the United States Government for the generous consideration and friendly gesture.

“The Federal Ministry of Health, and its public health Agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, have focused on providing guidance to tackle the challenges.

“Our health workers have been trained and equipped and are doing the needful to attend to COVID-19 patients and give emergency care, while not losing sight of routine and essential health services.” 

SaharaReporters, New York

