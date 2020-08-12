94 Stranded Nigerian Ladies Arrive From Lebanon

At least 94 out of 150 stranded Nigerian ladies in Lebanon on Wednesday evening arrived back into the country.

The evacuation from Lebanon was an intervention by the Nigerian Government following a cry for help by the ladies in a video.

The ladies, in a video obtained by SaharaReporters, had expressed regrets over travelling to Lebanon.

Announcing the arrival of the ladies on Twitter, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission said they would embark on self-isolation as madanted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.