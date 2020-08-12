94 Stranded Nigerian Ladies Arrive From Lebanon

The evacuation from Lebanon was an intervention by the Nigerian Government following a cry for help by the ladies in a video.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 12, 2020

At least 94 out of 150 stranded Nigerian ladies in Lebanon on Wednesday evening arrived back into the country. 

The evacuation from Lebanon was an intervention by the Nigerian Government following a cry for help by the ladies in a video. 

The ladies, in a video obtained by SaharaReporters, had expressed regrets over travelling to Lebanon.

Announcing the arrival of the ladies on Twitter, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission said they would embark on self-isolation as madanted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Real Reason President Buhari’s Wife, Aisha, Travelled To Dubai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Innoson Motors Chairman Declared Wanted For Fraud — After Shunning The Court Five Times
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated An Airport To Make You Cry By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Travel Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 30 Dead
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Arik Air Tops Airlines In Flight Delays, British Airways Leads In Missing Luggage
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Another Lagos Council Boss Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Blasphemy: Don’t Meddle In Islamic Matters, Shagari’s Grandson Tells Christians
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Malami And His Business Boom Under Economic Doom By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ayo Salami-led Panel More Judicial Than Investigative, Says Magu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Babalakin Set To Announce UNILAG Vice Chancellor’s Removal Over Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Ogundipe, Rejects Removal By Governing Council
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof Ogundipe, Removed By Governing Council
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Musician Accused Of Blasphemy Chained In Underground Cell At Kano Prison, Denied Access To Lawyer, Family
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Former United States Ambassador To Nigeria, Walter Carrington, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad