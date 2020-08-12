Former United States Ambassador To Nigeria, Walter Carrington, Is Dead

This was confirmed in a statement signed by his wife, Arese Carrington, on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 12, 2020

A former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, is dead.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by his wife, Arese Carrington, on Wednesday.

The statement reads, “It is with a heavy and broken heart but with gratitude to God for his life of selfless humanity that I announce the passing of my beloved husband Walter Carrington, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 90 years old on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

“Further announcements will be made shortly.
“Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, cousin, uncle, friend and in-law.

“Ralph Waldo Emerson said. It is not the length of life but the depth of life. Walter was fortunate, his life had both length and depth.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Blasphemy: Don’t Meddle In Islamic Matters, Shagari’s Grandson Tells Christians
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Ayo Salami-led Panel More Judicial Than Investigative, Says Magu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Babalakin Set To Announce UNILAG Vice Chancellor’s Removal Over Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Another Lagos Council Boss Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Blasphemy: Don’t Meddle In Islamic Matters, Shagari’s Grandson Tells Christians
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Malami And His Business Boom Under Economic Doom By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ayo Salami-led Panel More Judicial Than Investigative, Says Magu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Babalakin Set To Announce UNILAG Vice Chancellor’s Removal Over Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Ogundipe, Rejects Removal By Governing Council
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof Ogundipe, Removed By Governing Council
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Musician Accused Of Blasphemy Chained In Underground Cell At Kano Prison, Denied Access To Lawyer, Family
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics ISWAP Is Already In Nigeria, Says Akeredolu
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad