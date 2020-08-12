ISWAP Is Already In Nigeria, Says Akeredolu

The governor said Amotekun will help fight ISWAP and others terrorists in the region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 12, 2020

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that the Islamic State's West Africa Province was already in Nigeria.

Akeredolu made the statement during an interview on Channels Television, which was monitored by our correspondent.

Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Inaugurates Operation Amotekun In State ( 11 Aug, 2020)

He said, “What we know is that insurgency is already here, ISWAP is already in Nigeria. All of us know and these people have tendencies of issue of territory.

They want to have hold of a particular territory until they are strong. That will be their launching pad.

“Some of us believe that those who involve in kidnapping are not necessarily herders, those who are Fulani herdsmen.

“A number of people we have found in recent time don’t even speak any Nigeria languages so we have fear that they are gradually migrating down.

“What we know is that we are determined to protect our territory that is why we have come up with Amotekun.

“Amotekun will be right inside the forest so nobody will have opportunity of moving.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

