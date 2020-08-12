UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Ogundipe, Rejects Removal By Governing Council

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 12, 2020

Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Akoka, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has urged Nigerians to disregard his purported removal by the Governing Council of the institution.

Oladejo Azeez, Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council, had in a statement on Wednesday announced the removal of Ogundipe over acts of wrongdoing, gross misconduct, financial recklessness and abuse of office.

But reacting to his sack, Ogundipe asked the general public to disregard the “mischievous disinformation contained in that notice”.

"The attention of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) management has been drawn to the 'Notice to the General Public on the Removal of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, dated August 12, 2020 and signed by Oladejo Azeez, Esq, Registrar and Secretary to Council, stating that the current Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, has been removed from office with immediate effect.

"This is untrue and a figment of his imagination. Therefore, stakeholders of UNILAG and the general public are advised to disregard this mischievous disinformation about the sitting Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, contained in that notice. Professor Ogundipe still remains UNILAG's Vice Chancellor," he said.

