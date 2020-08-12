Union Asks Ogun State Governor To Sack Tai Solarin College of Education Provost

The union headed by Ade Balogun, said TASCE could no longer be entrusted in the care of Kiadese as he had proven in the last three years his inability to manage the institution.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 12, 2020

Concerned Academic Staff Union of the Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu, has demanded the immediate sack of the Provost of the institution, Dr Lukman Adeola Kiadese, over what they described as “gross mismanagement” of the affairs of the institution.

Balogun alleged that lecturers in the institution were always scared to tell the Provost the truth for fear of being victimised, noting that his mode of frustrating those he does not like including forcing them to resign on trumped up changes.

He added that he held down their promotion and never supported the idea of financially encouraging those who wished to go for their doctorate despite the fact that he put an embargo on promotion pending when lecturers received their PhDs.

"His removal will usher in a new regime that will see to the plight of the lecturers and urgent standardization of the institution, it will also see to the removal of all those he recruited through the back door," the union said

Balogun further urged the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the Governing Council of the institution to urgently pay the backlog of 65 months salaries owned TASCE workers and stop processes of downsizing workers of the institution.

He also implored the council to ask the Provost to drop all trump up charges against the five staff of TASCE, demanding withdrawal of their letters of suspension and direct TASCE management to stop all forms of vindictive acts, witch-hunting, arrest, intimidations, harassment, assaults, victimizations of TASCE staff unions leaders.

He said, "We are begging the institution management to remit our pension fund deductions and Cooperatives, also setting modalities in place on how other burning issues can be resolved without further delay.”

Balogun further urged the government to recall seven TASCE staff whose appointments were terminated in June 2020 on the ground that they work in the institution as NCE holders, noting that implementation of the institution staff promotion exercise from 2015 till date was also imperative and germane to them.

He added that the Provost should immediately reinstate Miss Temitope Oluwatosin Ogunfeibo, which was illegally suspended, noting that the Provost lacks the power to unilaterally suspend any senior staff of the college.

"We say no to Dr Lukman Adeola Kiadese's illegal second term bid, the Governing Council must follow the procedures as entrenched in TASCE Enabling Law of 2008 for the appointment of new Provost.”

Saharareporters, New York

