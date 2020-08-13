Gunmen Attack Village In Niger State, Kill 14 Persons, Rustle Cattle

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2020

The police in Niger State have said that 14 persons have been killed by gunmen at Ukuru Village under Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson for the state command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Minna, the state capital, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

Abiodun said on August 12 at about 3:30pn, the command was informed that gunmen invaded Ukuru Village, opened fire on the natives and rustled several cattle in the process.

He said that at the end of the shooting, 14 people were confirmed dead while five others sustained various degrees of injury.

He said that the injured were receiving treatment at Mariga General Hospital.

Abiodun added that policemen and local vigilantes were on the trail of the hoodlums.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

