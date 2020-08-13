I see Present Challenge As An Opportunity To Attain A Higher Level, Says UNILAG VC, Prof Ogundipe

Addressing some staff of UNILAG on Thursday inside the institution’s campus in Akoka, Ogundipe said that he was not moved by the whole crisis as he remains committed to the development of the school.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2020

Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, embattled Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, has again rejected his removal as the university’s head by its Governing Council.

He described his present predicament as an opportunity to attain a higher level.

UNILAG VC, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

The university’s Governing Council led by its Chairman, Wale Babalakin, had on Wednesday in Abuja presided over the removal of Ogundipe as VC, while later naming Prof Omololu Soyombo as the Acting VC.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: UNILAG Senate Rejects Acting Vice Chancellor, Says Prof Ogundipe Remains VC 0 Comments 7 Hours Ago

Addressing some staff of UNILAG on Thursday inside the institution’s campus in Akoka, Ogundipe said that he was not moved by the whole crisis as he remains committed to the development of the school.

He said, “I have dedicated most of my life for this university, as Head of unit, as Head of Department, as Dean of Post Graduate School, as Director of Academic Planning, as Deputy Vice Chancellor.

“I have dedicated my life and will be dedicating my life to the movement of this university to a higher level.

“Let us maintain peace. I see it as a point for moving me upward, I see it as a challenge that will throw me to a higher level. And every one of us will not miss our own opportunity.”

 I see Present Challenge As An Opportunity To Attain A Higher Level, Says UNILAG's VC, Prof Ogundipe WATCH VIDEO: I see Present Challenge As An Opportunity To Attain A Higher Level, Says UNILAG's VC, Prof Ogundipe...

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: UNILAG Senate Rejects Acting Vice Chancellor, Says Prof Ogundipe Remains VC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Embattled UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Ogundipe, Drags Babalakin, Others To Court
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Education UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Ogundipe, Rejects Removal By Governing Council
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof Ogundipe, Removed By Governing Council
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Babalakin Set To Announce UNILAG Vice Chancellor’s Removal Over Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: UNILAG Senate Members Vow To Fight Humiliation, Removal Of Vice Chancellor By Babalakin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
United States of America Why Thousands of Americans Are Giving Up Their US Citizenship—Report
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Prosecute Malami Or Lose Global Respect, International Partners Tell President Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ayo Salami-led Panel More Judicial Than Investigative, Says Magu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UNILAG Senate Rejects Acting Vice Chancellor, Says Prof Ogundipe Remains VC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Former United States Ambassador To Nigeria, Walter Carrington, Is Dead
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, To Wed Special Adviser To Ex-Lagos Governor And Minister Of Works, Fashola
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Opinion Kashamu: Backstory Of Obasanjo’s Letter To The Dead By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Lai: The Most Dangerous Minister In Buhari’s Cabinet By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Send Old Generation Out Of Power, Obasanjo Tells African Youths
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad