I see Present Challenge As An Opportunity To Attain A Higher Level, Says UNILAG VC, Prof Ogundipe

Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, embattled Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, has again rejected his removal as the university’s head by its Governing Council.

He described his present predicament as an opportunity to attain a higher level.

UNILAG VC, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

The university’s Governing Council led by its Chairman, Wale Babalakin, had on Wednesday in Abuja presided over the removal of Ogundipe as VC, while later naming Prof Omololu Soyombo as the Acting VC.

Addressing some staff of UNILAG on Thursday inside the institution’s campus in Akoka, Ogundipe said that he was not moved by the whole crisis as he remains committed to the development of the school.

He said, “I have dedicated most of my life for this university, as Head of unit, as Head of Department, as Dean of Post Graduate School, as Director of Academic Planning, as Deputy Vice Chancellor.

“I have dedicated my life and will be dedicating my life to the movement of this university to a higher level.

“Let us maintain peace. I see it as a point for moving me upward, I see it as a challenge that will throw me to a higher level. And every one of us will not miss our own opportunity.”