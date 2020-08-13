Igbo Want Biafra Not Presidency, MASSOB Replies Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze has no agenda, but only pursuing their interest. They (Ohanaeze) are now shouting Igbo presidency. One of them is saying if they fail to get Igbo presidency in 2023, they will join Nnamdi Kanu to get Biafra.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2020

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has faulted the claim by Ohanaeze Ndigbo that it (Ohanaeze) has the mandate to realise a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction and not an independent state of Biafra.

MASSOB, which reacted to a statement credited to the leader of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation in Anambra State, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, said MASSOB remained the voice of Ndigbo and not Ohanaeze.

Okeke-Ogene had on Tuesday Ohanaeze Ndigbo was pursuing Igbo presidency because the executive of Ohanaeze led by Chief Nnia Nwodo, had the mandate of Ndigbo to negotiate the Igbo position in Nigeria.

But the National Director of information for MASSOB, Mr Sunday Okereafor, stated on Wednesday that contrary to Okeke-Ogene’s position, the people of the South-East were no longer interested in having a president of Igbo extraction, ThePunch reports.

Okereafor said, “Ohanaeze has no agenda, but only pursuing their interest. They (Ohanaeze) are now shouting Igbo presidency. One of them is saying if they fail to get Igbo presidency in 2023, they will join Nnamdi Kanu to get Biafra. See Also Politics Our Mandate Is Igbo Presidency, Not Biafra – Ohanaeze 0 Comments 23 Hours Ago

“The fact is that when they get to that point, one Ibrahim will emerge, and Onu will be the Vice President.

“Ohanaeze is not the voice of the Igbo; MASSOB is the voice of the Igbo. The leaders of the Igbo are in MASSOB. If you present Igbo presidency and Biafra to the Igbo, you will see that the Igbo will pick Biafra and dump Igbo presidency,” Okereafor added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Ayo Salami-led Panel More Judicial Than Investigative, Says Magu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics ISWAP Is Already In Nigeria, Says Akeredolu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Dig Out 2017 Tweet By Osinbajo On Apapa Gridlock, Lament Failure To Fix It Three Years
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Former Ekiti Governor, Fayose, Vows To Jail Ex-President Obasanjo If He Becomes Nigeria’s President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Ayo Salami-led Panel More Judicial Than Investigative, Says Magu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics ISWAP Is Already In Nigeria, Says Akeredolu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Islam Blasphemy: Don’t Meddle In Islamic Matters, Shagari’s Grandson Tells Christians
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Malami And His Business Boom Under Economic Doom By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Another Lagos Council Boss Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Former United States Ambassador To Nigeria, Walter Carrington, Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Ogundipe, Rejects Removal By Governing Council
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Shari’a Court In Kano Sentences Another Man To Death By Stoning
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Soldier Jailed 55 Years for Killing WHO Staff In Zamfara
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad