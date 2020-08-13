NBC Has No Evidence Comments Made By Mailafia Amounted To Hate Speech –International Press Centre

Mailaifa had said that a Northern governor was a commander of Boko Haram and the group was planning a civil war in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2020

The International Press Centre has berated the National Broadcasting Commission over the N5m fine imposed on Nigeria Info, a radio state, as penalty for comments made by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailaifa, on terrorism and insurgency in the country.

Mailaifa had said that a Northern governor was a commander of Boko Haram and the group was planning a civil war in the country.

The NBC management described the broadcast as “unprofessional” in a statement.

Condemning the fine on the radio station, the International Press Centre stated that the commission imposed the fine without any evidence whatsoever that the alleged statement had degraded any person or groups of persons, which would have amounted to hate speech.

Executive Director of IPC, Lanre Arogundade, in a statement by Olutoyin Ayoade, Communications Officer of International Press Centre, Lagos, also said that NBC gave the impression that it was the radio station that put the words in the mouth of the guest.

He also stated that the hefty fine represented an assault on media independence, freedom of expression and the right of citizens to know about issues of public interest.

“Even if a case of hate speech can be established, it is totally out of place in a democratic setting that NBC would be the one to accuse, prosecute and judge its own case against the station,” Arogundade added.

He demanded the immediate reversal of the decision, saying that was the only path of honour left for the NBC to follow having embarrassed itself with the unreasonable fine against the radio station.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, To Wed Special Adviser To Ex-Lagos Governor And Minister Of Works, Fashola
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Why Thousands of Americans Are Giving Up Their US Citizenship—Report
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Prosecute Malami Or Lose Global Respect, International Partners Tell President Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, To Wed Special Adviser To Ex-Lagos Governor And Minister Of Works, Fashola
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Why Thousands of Americans Are Giving Up Their US Citizenship—Report
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Prosecute Malami Or Lose Global Respect, International Partners Tell President Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Lai: The Most Dangerous Minister In Buhari’s Cabinet By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Ayo Salami-led Panel More Judicial Than Investigative, Says Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Man Detained By DSS On Orders Of Ooni Of Ife Remains In Custody 10 Days After Illegal Arrest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Group Urges Niger State Government, Police To Stop Hassan Patigi's Witchcraft Exorcism In Mokwa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UNILAG Senate Rejects Acting Vice Chancellor, Says Prof Ogundipe Remains VC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Recruiting Child Soldiers, Says MNJTF
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad