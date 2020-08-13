Send Old Generation Out Of Power, Obasanjo Tells African Youths

According to him, unless older people are forced out of the political stage, they will continue to occupy the leadership positions to the detriment of the youths.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2020

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has asked African youths to dislodge the older generation from leadership positions.

Obasanjo urged the youths to participate actively in the activities of political parties to take over the structure from them.

Obasanjo said this on Wednesday while delivering a keynote address at an interactive session held virtually to mark this year’s International Youth Day.

The programme was organised by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Participants were drawn from Nigeria, Mali, USA, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa.

According to him, unless older people are forced out of the political stage, they will continue to occupy the leadership positions to the detriment of the youths.

 “Unless you squeeze out those who are in the office and those who want to remain in office perpetually, some after the age of 80, unless you squeeze them out, they will not want to be out.

“The type of change I am talking about, that I believe we can all embark upon is to subscribe to the constitution of political parties in favour of youths. Or if you like it, you call it affirmative action in favour of youths. For instance, if you say, in the constitution of a political party, not less than 50 per cent of those who hold executive office within the party will be less than 40 years,” ThePunch quoted Obasanjo to have said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Ayo Salami-led Panel More Judicial Than Investigative, Says Magu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics ISWAP Is Already In Nigeria, Says Akeredolu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Want Biafra Not Presidency, MASSOB Replies Ohanaeze
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerians Dig Out 2017 Tweet By Osinbajo On Apapa Gridlock, Lament Failure To Fix It Three Years
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Ayo Salami-led Panel More Judicial Than Investigative, Says Magu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics ISWAP Is Already In Nigeria, Says Akeredolu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Islam Blasphemy: Don’t Meddle In Islamic Matters, Shagari’s Grandson Tells Christians
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Malami And His Business Boom Under Economic Doom By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Another Lagos Council Boss Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Former United States Ambassador To Nigeria, Walter Carrington, Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Ogundipe, Rejects Removal By Governing Council
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Shari’a Court In Kano Sentences Another Man To Death By Stoning
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Soldier Jailed 55 Years for Killing WHO Staff In Zamfara
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad