They Want Me To Withdraw The Case, Widow Allegedly Raped By Police Inspector Says

The victim disclosed that she was under pressure to withdraw the case but that she would not do so. She alleged that the police were trying to cover up the matter in order to let the perpetrator go scot-free.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2020

A 23-year-old widow, Queen Marshal (not real name),  allegedly raped by a police inspector in Rivers State has dismissed the rumour that she has abandoned the case and is now seeking settlement. 

The woman was allegedly arrested on July 28 and held till July 29 by police at Saakpenwaa, Tai Local Government Area of the state for not wearing a face mask.

SaharaReporters gathered that she was taken to a guest house where she was allegedly raped by the leader of the team, one Peter Ebah, a police inspector, till daybreak.

Two members of the police team were said to have admitted this while facing the investigating team led by the DCP State Criminal Investigation Department(SCID).

A source, familiar with the matter, hinted that the two officers subsequently pleaded for leniency.

A friend of the widow, who received her distress message on the day of the incident, who was also invited by the SCID, also corroborated the claim by the source.

It was gathered that the investigative team at the SCID visited the guest house where the widow was allegedly raped. See Also CRIME Police Arrest Officer Who Raped Woman Apprehended For Not Wearing Face Mask 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Meanwhile, in a chat with SaharaReporters on Wednesday, the victim disclosed that she was under pressure to withdraw the case but that she would not do so. 

She alleged that the police were trying to cover up the matter in order to let the perpetrator go scot-free.

She added that nothing would stop her from pursuing the matter until justice is served.

She said, "I want to make it clear that I have not withdrawn the case. I am still seeking justice. It is not money that I need. I need justice.

"One of the three officers that arrested me has confessed that truly, I was arrested for not using a face mask and that I was taken away by his boss." 

The Spokesperson for the River State Police Command, DSP Omoni Nnamdi, could not be reached as of press time to comment on the matter.

