Fresh Crisis Looms In APC As DG Progressive Governors Forum Reveals Plans To Foist Oshiomhole On Party

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2020

There are indications that the ruling All Progressives Congress may be heading for another crisis as the Director-General, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salisu Mohd Lukman, has alerted the convention/caretaker committee of the party plans to thwart the peace building efforts in the party.

Lukman also revealed plans to foist Adams Oshiomhole on the party as a contender in the upcoming extraordinary convention.

Lukman, in a submission made to the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee, observed that Oshiomhole loyalists in APC are using the Edo State governorship election as a blackmail tool and foiling efforts at rebuilding the party.

The submission read in part, "Everything is being done to ensure that the internal politics of the party is manipulated to create situations whereby Oshiomhole is forcefully made a contender for the position of the national chairman at the extraordinary APC national convention.

"Ordinarily, this should not be a problem. It is, however, disturbing that unacceptable strategies are being deployed to blackmail and bully all leaders of the party into making Edo election the only priority of the party.

"Even more disturbing is the clear indication that Oshiomhole and a section of the APC leadership that is working with him are not preparing to approach the Edo election based on fair contests."

Some APC members had recently canvassed for the review of the constitution of the party to validate the membership register and draw a code of conduct for elected officials and leaders.

The APC had been embroiled in a leadership crisis which led to the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and inglorious removal of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Is My Leader, I Accept Dissolution Of APC National Working Committee, Says Oshiomhole 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

SaharaReporters, New York

