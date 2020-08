A lawmaker, Mante Baraza, killed by some gunmen in Baraza Village on Thursday evening, has been buried according to Islamic rites.

The victim represented Baraza Dass Constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

His wife was reportedly abducted by the gunmen during the attack.

Musa had tested positive for COVID-19 some weeks ago and was recuperating at home when the incident occured.

